Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.They include:-- Pope Innocent X in 1574-- Scottish philosopher David Hume in 1711-- English poet Robert Browning in 1812-- German composer Johannes Brahms in 1833-- Russian composer Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky in 1840-- Western actor George "Gabby" Hayes in 1885-- Yugoslav leader Josip Broz Tito in 1892-- Actor Gary Cooper in 1901-- Argentine political figure Eva Peron in 1919-- Actor Anne Baxter in 1923-- Singer Teresa Brewer in 1931-- Singer Johnny Maestro in 1939-- Author Peter Carey in 1943 (age 79)-- Television journalist Tim Russert in 1950-- Filmmaker Amy Heckerling in 1954 (age 68)-- Musician Eagle-Eye Cherry in 1968 (age 54)-- Actor Breckin Meyer in 1974 (age 48)-- Medal of Honor recipient Mike Murphy in 1976-- Singer J Balvin in 1985 (age 37)-- Country singer Russell Dickerson in 1987 (age 35)-- Comedian\/actor Aidy Bryant in 1987 (age 35)-- Actor Alexander Ludwig in 1992 (age 30)-- Rapper Rico Nasty, born Maria-Cecilia Simone Kelly, in 1997 (age 25)