Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

ADVERTISEMENT

They include:

-- Pope Innocent X in 1574

-- Scottish philosopher David Hume in 1711

-- English poet Robert Browning in 1812

-- German composer Johannes Brahms in 1833

-- Russian composer Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky in 1840

-- Western actor George "Gabby" Hayes in 1885

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

-- Yugoslav leader Josip Broz Tito in 1892

-- Actor Gary Cooper in 1901

-- Argentine political figure Eva Peron in 1919

-- Actor Anne Baxter in 1923

-- Singer Teresa Brewer in 1931

-- Singer Johnny Maestro in 1939

-- Author Peter Carey in 1943 (age 79)

-- Television journalist Tim Russert in 1950

-- Filmmaker Amy Heckerling in 1954 (age 68)

-- Musician Eagle-Eye Cherry in 1968 (age 54)

-- Actor Breckin Meyer in 1974 (age 48)

-- Medal of Honor recipient Mike Murphy in 1976

-- Singer J Balvin in 1985 (age 37)

-- Country singer Russell Dickerson in 1987 (age 35)

-- Comedian/actor Aidy Bryant in 1987 (age 35)

-- Actor Alexander Ludwig in 1992 (age 30)

-- Rapper Rico Nasty, born Maria-Cecilia Simone Kelly, in 1997 (age 25)