Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.They include:-- French revolutionary Maximilien Robespierre in 1758-- Austrian psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud in 1856-- Arctic explorer Robert Peary in 1856-- Silent screen star Rudolph Valentino in 1895-- Restaurateur Toots Shor in 1903-- Actor\/director\/writer Orson Welles in 1915-- Author Theodore White in 1915-- Baseball legend Willie Mays in 1931 (age 89)-- Rock musician Bob Seger in 1945 (age 75)-- Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair in 1953 (age 67)-- TV host Tom Bergeron in 1955 (age 65)-- Musician John Flansburgh in 1960 (age 60)-- Actor Roma Downey in 1960 (age 60)-- Actor George Clooney in 1961 (age 59)-- Martin Brodeur, who set numerous records as an NHL goaltender, in 1972 (age 48)-- Actor Gabourey Sidibe in 1983 (age 37)-- Actor Adrianne Palicki in 1983 (age 37)-- Rapper Meek Mill, born Robert Rihmeek Williams, in 1987 (age 33)-- Actor Naomi Scott in 1993 (age 27)-- Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, member of the British royal family, in 2019 (age 1)View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) on May 6, 2020 at 12:58am PDT