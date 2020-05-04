Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- Educator Horace Mann in 1796

-- First lady Julia Tyler in 1820

-- English biologist/agnostic Thomas Huxley in 1825

-- American landscape painter Frederic Church in 1826

-- Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak in 1928

-- Actor Audrey Hepburn in 1929

-- Opera singer Roberta Peters in 1930

-- Katherine Jackson, matriarch of the singing Jackson family, in 1930 (age 90)

-- Guitarist Dick Dale in 1937

-- Novelist Robin Cook in 1940 (age 80)

-- Political commentator George Will in 1941 (age 79)

-- Singer Nickolas Ashford in 1941

-- Sigmund "Jackie" Jackson, member of the Jackson 5, in 1951 (age 69)

-- Singer Oleta Adams in 1953 (age 67)

-- Actor Pia Zadora in 1953 (age 67)

-- Artist Keith Haring in 1958

-- Country singer Randy Travis in 1959 (age 61)

-- Actor Ana Gasteyer in 1967 (age 53)

-- Actor Will Arnett in 1970 (age 50)

-- Bassist Mike Dirnt, born Michael Ryan Pritchard, in 1972 (age 48)

-- Model/fashion designer Kimora Lee Simmons in 1975 (age 45)

-- Sports reporter Erin Andrews in 1978 (age 42)

-- Pop singer Lance Bass in 1979 (age 41)

-- Professional golfer Rory McIlroy in 1989 (age 31)

-- Actor Grace Phipps in 1992 (age 28)

-- Actor Alexander Gould in 1994 (age 26)

-- Actor Alex Lawther in 1995 (age 25)

-- Actor Shameik Moore in 1995 (age 25)