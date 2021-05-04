Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.They include:-- Educator Horace Mann in 1796-- First lady Julia Tyler in 1820-- English biologist\/agnostic Thomas Huxley in 1825-- American landscape painter Frederic Church in 1826-- Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak in 1928-- Actor Audrey Hepburn in 1929-- Opera singer Roberta Peters in 1930-- Katherine Jackson, matriarch of the singing Jackson family, in 1930 (age 91)-- Guitarist Dick Dale in 1937-- Novelist Robin Cook in 1940 (age 81)-- Political commentator George Will in 1941 (age 80)-- Singer Nickolas Ashford in 1941-- Sigmund "Jackie" Jackson, member of the Jackson 5, in 1951 (age 70)-- Singer Oleta Adams in 1953 (age 68)-- Actor Pia Zadora in 1954 (age 67)-- Artist Keith Haring in 1958-- Country singer Randy Travis in 1959 (age 62)-- Actor Ana Gasteyer in 1967 (age 54)-- Actor Will Arnett in 1970 (age 51)-- Bassist Mike Dirnt, born Michael Ryan Pritchard, in 1972 (age 49)-- Model\/fashion designer Kimora Lee Simmons in 1975 (age 46)-- Sports reporter Erin Andrews in 1978 (age 43)-- Pop singer Lance Bass in 1979 (age 42)-- Professional golfer Rory McIlroy in 1989 (age 32)-- Actor Grace Phipps in 1992 (age 29)-- Actor Alexander Gould in 1994 (age 27)-- Actor Alex Lawther in 1995 (age 26)-- Actor Shameik Moore in 1995 (age 26)