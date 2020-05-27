Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.They include:-- Financier Cornelius Vanderbilt in 1794-- Social reformer Amelia Bloomer, for whom the undergarment was named, in 1818-- Poet Julia Ward Howe, who wrote the lyrics for "The Battle Hymn of the Republic," in 1819-- Frontiersman James Butler "Wild Bill" Hickok in 1837-- Detective novelist Dashiell Hammett in 1894-- Writer Rachel Carson in 1907-- Composer Harold Rome in 1908-- Hubert Humphrey, U.S. vice president\/longtime U.S. senator, in 1911-- Actor Vincent Price in 1911-- Golf hall of fame member Sam Snead in 1912-- Author Herman Wouk in 1915-- Actor Christopher Lee in 1922-- Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in 1923 (age 97)-- Writer Harlan Ellison in 1934-- Jazz musician Ramsey Lewis in 1935 (age 85)-- Actor Lee Meriwether in 1935 (age 85)-- Actor Louis Gossett Jr. in 1936 (age 84)-- Singer\/songwriter Don Williams in 1939-- Actor Bruce Weitz in 1943 (age 77)-- Actor Peri Gilpin in 1961 (age 59)-- Actor Todd Bridges in 1965 (age 55)-- Actor Joseph Fiennes in 1970 (age 50)-- Actor Paul Bettany in 1971 (age 49)-- Singer Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes in 1971-- Actor Jack McBrayer in 1973 (age 47)-- Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver in 1975 (age 45)-- Rapper Andre 3000, born Andre Benjamin, in 1975 (age 45)-- Actor Shanola Hampton in 1977 (age 43)-- Actor Chris Colfer in 1990 (age 30)-- Actor\/model Lily-Rose Depp in 1999 (age 21)