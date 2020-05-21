Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

-- German painter Albrecht Durer in 1471

-- King Philip II of Spain, who launched the Spanish Armada, in 1527

-- English poet and satirist Alexander Pope in 1688

-- French painter Henri Rousseau in 1844

-- French diplomat/Nobel Peace Prize laureate Leon Bourgeois in 1851

-- Architect Marcel Breuer in 1902

-- Composer and barrelhouse piano player Thomas "Fats" Waller in 1904

-- Singer Dennis Day in 1916

-- Actor Raymond Burr in 1917

-- Hall of Fame football Coach Ara Parseghian in 1923

-- Actor Peggy Cass in 1924

-- Former baseball manager Bobby Cox in 1941 (age 79)

-- Singer Ronald Isley in 1941 (age 79)

-- Former U.S. Sen./comedian Al Franken, D-Minn., in 1951 (age 69)

-- Convicted serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in 1960

-- Actor Mr. T, born Lawrence Tureaud, in 1952 (age 68)

-- Former Attorney General Loretta Lynch in 1959 (age 61)

-- Actor Lisa Edelstein in 1966 (age 54)

-- Rapper The Notorious B.I.G., born Christopher Wallace, in 1972

-- TV personality Noel Fielding in 1973 (age 47)

-- Singer Gotye, born Wouter "Wally" De Backer, in 1980 (age 40)

-- British Olympic diver Tom Daley in 1994 (age 26)

-- Actor Keith L. Williams in 2007 (age 13)