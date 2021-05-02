Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.They include:-- Catherine the Great, empress of Russia, in 1729-- Gen. Henry Robert, author of Robert's Rules of Order, in 1837-- Gossip columnist Hedda Hopper in 1885-- German fighter ace Manfred "The Red Baron" von Richthofen in 1892-- Broadway composer Lorenz Hart in 1895-- Childcare specialist Dr. Benjamin Spock in 1903-- Singer\/actor Theodore Bikel in 1924-- Author Martha Grimes in 1931 (age 90)-- Singer Engelbert Humperdinck, born Arnold Dorsey, in 1936 (age 85)-- Activist\/singer Bianca Jagger in 1945 (age 76)-- Actor David Suchet in 1946 (age 75)-- Pop singer Lesley Gore in 1946-- Inventor James Dyson in 1947 (age 74)-- Country singer Larry Gatlin in 1948 (age 73)-- Actor Christine Baranski in 1952 (age 69)-- Fashion designer Donatella Versace in 1955 (age 66)-- Actor\/former professional wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in 1972 (age 49)-- Soccer star David Beckham in 1975 (age 46)-- Actor Ellie Kemper in 1980 (age 41)-- Actor Robert Buckley in 1981 (age 40)-- NASCAR driver Kyle Busch in 1985 (36)-- Singer Lily Allen in 1985 (age 36)-- Princess Charlotte of Cambridge in 2015 (6)