Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- Catherine the Great, empress of Russia, in 1729

-- Gen. Henry Robert, author of Robert's Rules of Order, in 1837

-- Gossip columnist Hedda Hopper in 1885

-- German fighter ace Manfred "The Red Baron" von Richthofen in 1892

-- Broadway composer Lorenz Hart in 1895

-- Childcare specialist Dr. Benjamin Spock in 1903

-- Singer/actor Theodore Bikel in 1924

-- Author Martha Grimes in 1931 (age 90)

-- Singer Engelbert Humperdinck, born Arnold Dorsey, in 1936 (age 85)

-- Activist/singer Bianca Jagger in 1945 (age 76)

-- Actor David Suchet in 1946 (age 75)

-- Pop singer Lesley Gore in 1946

-- Inventor James Dyson in 1947 (age 74)

-- Country singer Larry Gatlin in 1948 (age 73)

-- Actor Christine Baranski in 1952 (age 69)

-- Fashion designer Donatella Versace in 1955 (age 66)

-- Actor/former professional wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in 1972 (age 49)

-- Soccer star David Beckham in 1975 (age 46)

-- Actor Ellie Kemper in 1980 (age 41)

-- Actor Robert Buckley in 1981 (age 40)

-- NASCAR driver Kyle Busch in 1985 (36)

-- Singer Lily Allen in 1985 (age 36)

-- Princess Charlotte of Cambridge in 2015 (6)