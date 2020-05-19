Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- Pope Innocent XI in 1611

-- Philanthropist Johns Hopkins in 1795

-- American-born Nancy Astor, the first female member of the British Parliament, in 1879

-- Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of the Republic of Turkey, in 1881

-- Vietnamese leader Ho Chi Minh in 1890

-- Black Muslim leader Malcolm X, born Malcolm Little, in 1925

-- Cambodian dictator Pol Pot in 1925

-- Playwright Lorraine Hansberry in 1930

-- Journalist Jim Lehrer in 1934

-- Actor/TV talk show host David Hartman in 1935 (age 85)

-- Actor James Fox in 1939 (age 81)

-- Author Nora Ephron in 1941

-- Actor Peter Mayhew in 1944

-- British rock star Pete Townshend in 1945 (age 75)

-- Wrestler/actor Andre the Giant, born Andre Rene Roussimoff, in 1946

-- Jamaican actor/model/singer Grace Jones in 1948 (age 72)

-- Archie Manning, member of the College Football Hall of Fame and father of two star NFL quarterbacks, in 1949 (age 71)

-- Rock musician Joey Ramone in 1951

-- Actor Rebecca Hall in 1982 (age 38)

-- Actor Lily Cole in 1987 (age 33)

-- Singer/songwriter Sam Smith in 1992 (age 28)

-- Actor Eleanor Tomlinson in 1992 (age 28)

-- TV personality/singer JoJo Siwa, born Joelle Joanie Siwa, in 2003 (17)