Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus. ADVERTISEMENT They include: -- Author L. Frank Baum in 1856 -- French chemist Pierre Curie in 1859 -- U.S. first lady Ellen Wilson in 1860 -- Author Katherine Anne Porter in 1890 -- Author Katherine Anne Porter in 1890 -- Former Chicago Mayor Richard J. Daley in 1902 -- Actor Joseph Cotten in 1905 FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

-- Country singer Eddy Arnold in 1918 -- Artist Jasper Johns 1930 (age 90) -- Actor Anna Maria Alberghetti in 1936 (age 84) -- Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright in 1937 (age 83) -- Singer Trini Lopez in 1937 (age 83) -- Media executive Roger Ailes in 1940 -- Actor/singer Lainie Kazan in 1940 (age 80) -- Actor/singer Lainie Kazan in 1940 (age 80) -- Musician Brian Eno in 1948 (age 72) -- Hall of Fame baseball player George Brett in 1953 (age 67) -- Composer Mike Oldfield in 1953 (age 67) -- Sports broadcaster Dan Patrick in 1956 (age 64) -- Writer Laura Hillenbrand in 1967 (age 53) -- Hall of Fame football player Emmitt Smith in 1969 (age 51) -- Zara Tindall, equestrian/British royal, in 1981 (age 39) -- Tennis player Andy Murray in 1987 (age 33)

