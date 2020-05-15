Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.They include:-- Author L. Frank Baum in 1856-- French chemist Pierre Curie in 1859-- U.S. first lady Ellen Wilson in 1860-- Author Katherine Anne Porter in 1890-- Former Chicago Mayor Richard J. Daley in 1902-- Actor Joseph Cotten in 1905-- Country singer Eddy Arnold in 1918-- Artist Jasper Johns 1930 (age 90)-- Actor Anna Maria Alberghetti in 1936 (age 84)-- Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright in 1937 (age 83)-- Singer Trini Lopez in 1937 (age 83)-- Media executive Roger Ailes in 1940-- Actor\/singer Lainie Kazan in 1940 (age 80)-- Musician Brian Eno in 1948 (age 72)-- Hall of Fame baseball player George Brett in 1953 (age 67)-- Composer Mike Oldfield in 1953 (age 67)-- Sports broadcaster Dan Patrick in 1956 (age 64)-- Writer Laura Hillenbrand in 1967 (age 53)-- Hall of Fame football player Emmitt Smith in 1969 (age 51)-- Zara Tindall, equestrian\/British royal, in 1981 (age 39)-- Tennis player Andy Murray in 1987 (age 33)