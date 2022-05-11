Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- Ottmar Mergenthaler, inventor of the Linotype typesetting machine, in 1854

-- Songwriter Irving Berlin in 1888

-- Actor Margaret Rutherford in 1892

-- Dancer/choreographer Martha Graham in 1894

-- Spanish surrealist painter Salvador Dali in 1904

-- Aviation pioneer Jacqueline Cochran in 1906

-- Actor Winstead Sheffield "Doodles" Weaver in 1911

-- Nobel laureate physicist Richard Feynman in 1918

-- Actor Bernard Fox in 1927

-- Satirist Mort Sahl in 1927

-- Louis Farrakhan, Nation of Islam leader, in 1933 (age 89)

-- Actor Doug McClure in 1935

-- Singer/songwriter Eric Burdon in 1941 (age 81)

-- Artificial heart developer Dr. Robert Jarvik in 1946 (age 76)

-- Writer Mike Lupica in 1952 (age 70)

-- Actor Natasha Richardson in 1963

-- Actor Tim Blake Nelson in 1964 (age 58)

-- Actor Jeffrey Donovan in 1968 (age 54)

-- Actor Cory Monteith in 1982

-- Actor Jonathan Jackson in 1982 (age 40)

-- Model Blac Chyna, born Angela Renee White, in 1988 (age 34)

-- NFL quarterback Cam Newton in 1989 (age 33)

-- Actor Lana Condor in 1997 (age 25)

-- Actor Madison Lintz in 1999 (age 23)

-- Actor Sabrina Carpenter in 1999 (age 23)