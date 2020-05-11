Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.They include:-- Ottmar Mergenthaler, inventor of the Linotype typesetting machine, in 1854-- Songwriter Irving Berlin in 1888-- Actor Margaret Rutherford in 1892-- Dancer\/choreographer Martha Graham in 1894-- Spanish surrealist painter Salvador Dali in 1904-- Aviation pioneer Jacqueline Cochran in 1906-- Actor Winstead Sheffield "Doodles" Weaver in 1911-- Nobel laureate physicist Richard Feynman in 1918-- Actor Bernard Fox in 1927-- Satirist Mort Sahl in 1927 (age 93)-- Louis Farrakhan, Nation of Islam leader, in 1933 (age 87)-- Actor Doug McClure in 1935-- Singer\/songwriter Eric Burdon in 1941 (age 79)-- Artificial heart developer Dr. Robert Jarvik in 1946 (age 74)-- Writer Mike Lupica in 1952 (age 68)-- Actor Natasha Richardson in 1963-- Actor Tim Blake Nelson in 1964 (age 56)-- Actor Jeffrey Donovan in 1968 (age 52)-- Actor Cory Monteith in 1982-- Actor Jonathan Jackson in 1982 (age 38)-- Model Blac Chyna, born Angela Renee White, in 1988 (age 32)-- NFL quarterback Cam Newton in 1989 (age 31)-- Actor Lana Condor in 1997 (age 23)-- Actor Sabrina Carpenter in 1999 (age 21)