Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.They include:-- Explorer Amerigo Vespucci in 1454-- Leland Stanford, railroad builder and founder of California's Stanford University, in 1824-- English novelist\/poet Victoria Sackville-West in 1892-- Composer Samuel Barber in 1910-- Detective novelist Mickey Spillane in 1918-- Actor Joyce Van Patten in 1934 (age 87)-- Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, the first man in space, in 1934-- Country singer Mickey Gilley in 1936 (age 85)-- Actor Raul Julia in 1940-- Actor Trish Van Devere in 1941 (age 80)-- Rock 'n' roll singer Mark Lindsay in 1942 (age 79)-- Former world chess champion Bobby Fischer in 1943-- Rock musician Robin Trower in 1945 (age 76)-- Actor Linda Fiorentino in 1960 (age 61)-- Actor Juliette Binoche in 1964 (age 57)-- Actor Emmanuel Lewis in 1971 (age 50)-- Actor Oscar Isaac in 1979 (age 42)-- Actor Matthew Gray Gubler in 1980 (age 41)-- Olympic gold medal skier Julia Mancuso in 1984 (age 37)-- Actor Brittany Snow in 1986 (age 35)-- Rapper\/actor Bow Wow,born Shad Gregory Moss, in 1987 (age 34)-- Singer Suga, born Min Yoon-gi, in 1993 (age 28)-- Actor Cierra Ramirez in 1995 (age 26)