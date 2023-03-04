Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.They include:-- Portuguese Prince Henry, the Navigator, in 1394-- Composer Antonio Vivaldi in 1678-- Legendary Notre Dame football Coach Knute Rockne in 1888-- Actor John Garfield in 1913-- Author Alan Sillitoe in 1928-- Economist Alice Rivlin in 1931-- Actor\/singer Barbara McNair in 1934-- Actor Paula Prentiss in 1938 (age 85)-- Author James Ellroy in 1948 (age 75)-- Rick Perry, former energy secretary\/Texas governor, in 1950 (age 73)-- Musician\/actor\/producer Emilio Estefan in 1953 (age 70)-- Actor Catherine O'Hara in 1954 (age 69)-- Actor Patricia Heaton in 1958 (age 65)-- Actor Steven Weber in 1961 (age 62)-- Musician Jason Newsted in 1963 (age 60)-- Afghan writer Khaled Hosseini in 1965 (age 58)-- Filmmaker Sam Taylor-Johnson in 1967 (age 56)-- Television personality\/activist Chaz Bono in 1969 (age 54)-- U.S. soccer player Landon Donovan in 1982 (age 41)-- Actor Tamzin Merchant in 1987 (age 36)-- Actor Josh Bowman in 1988 (age 35)-- Television personality Bobbi Kristina Brown in 1993-- Model Brooklyn Beckham in 1999 (age 24)-- Actor Miya Cech in 2007 (age 16)