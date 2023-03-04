Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

ADVERTISEMENT

They include:

-- Portuguese Prince Henry, the Navigator, in 1394

-- Composer Antonio Vivaldi in 1678

-- Legendary Notre Dame football Coach Knute Rockne in 1888

-- Actor John Garfield in 1913

-- Author Alan Sillitoe in 1928

-- Economist Alice Rivlin in 1931

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

-- Actor/singer Barbara McNair in 1934

-- Actor Paula Prentiss in 1938 (age 85)

-- Author James Ellroy in 1948 (age 75)

-- Rick Perry, former energy secretary/Texas governor, in 1950 (age 73)

-- Musician/actor/producer Emilio Estefan in 1953 (age 70)

-- Actor Catherine O'Hara in 1954 (age 69)

-- Actor Patricia Heaton in 1958 (age 65)

-- Actor Steven Weber in 1961 (age 62)

-- Musician Jason Newsted in 1963 (age 60)

-- Afghan writer Khaled Hosseini in 1965 (age 58)

-- Filmmaker Sam Taylor-Johnson in 1967 (age 56)

-- Television personality/activist Chaz Bono in 1969 (age 54)

-- U.S. soccer player Landon Donovan in 1982 (age 41)

-- Actor Tamzin Merchant in 1987 (age 36)

-- Actor Josh Bowman in 1988 (age 35)

-- Television personality Bobbi Kristina Brown in 1993

-- Model Brooklyn Beckham in 1999 (age 24)

-- Actor Miya Cech in 2007 (age 16)