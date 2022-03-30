Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.They include:-- Spanish painter Francisco Jose de Goya in 1746-- German chemist Robert Bunsen, inventor of the Bunsen gas burner, in 1811-- English author Anna Sewell in 1820-- Civil War spy Mary Elizabeth Bowser in 1839-- English social reformer Charles Booth in 1840-- Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh in 1853-- Irish dramatist Sean O'Casey in 1880-- Philanthropist Brooke Astor in 1902-- Singer Frankie Laine in 1913-- TV host Peter Marshall in 1926 (age 96)-- Actor Richard Dysart in 1929-- Actor John Astin in 1930 (age 92)-- Actor Warren Beatty in 1937 (age 85)-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Jerry Lucas in 1940 (age 82)-- Rock musician Graeme Edge in 1941-- British blues\/rock guitarist Eric Clapton in 1945 (age 77)-- Actor Robbie Coltrane in 1950 (age 72)-- Actor Paul Reiser in 1957 (age 65)-- Rapper MC Hammer, born Stanley Burrell, in 1962 (age 60)-- Singer Tracy Chapman in 1964 (age 58)-- Television commentator Piers Morgan in 1965 (age 57)-- Singer Celine Dion in 1968 (age 54)-- Actor Mark Consuelos in 1971 (age 51)-- Singer Norah Jones in 1979 (age 43)-- Country singer Justin Moore in 1984 (age 38)-- Country singer Thomas Rhett in 1990 (age 32)