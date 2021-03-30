Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.They include:-- Spanish painter Francisco Jose de Goya in 1746-- German chemist Robert Bunsen, inventor of the Bunsen gas burner, in 1811-- English author Anna Sewell in 1820-- Civil War spy Mary Elizabeth Bowser in 1839-- English social reformer Charles Booth in 1840-- Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh in 1853-- Irish dramatist Sean O'Casey in 1880-- Philanthropist Brooke Astor in 1902-- Singer Frankie Laine in 1913-- TV host Peter Marshall in 1926 (age 95)-- Actor Richard Dysart in 1929-- Actor John Astin in 1930 (age 91)-- Actor Warren Beatty in 1937 (age 84)-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Jerry Lucas in 1940 (age 81)-- Rock musician Graeme Edge in 1941 (age 80)-- British blues\/rock guitarist Eric Clapton in 1945 (age 76)-- Actor Robbie Coltrane in 1950 (age 71)-- Actor Paul Reiser in 1957 (age 64)-- Rapper MC Hammer, born Stanley Burrell, in 1962 (age 59)-- Singer Tracy Chapman in 1964 (age 57)-- Television commentator Piers Morgan in 1965 (age 56)-- Singer Celine Dion in 1968 (age 53)-- Actor Mark Consuelos in 1971 (age 50)-- Singer Norah Jones in 1979 (age 42)-- Country singer Justin Moore in 1984 (age 37)-- Country singer Thomas Rhett in 1990 (age 31)