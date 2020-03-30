Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.They include:-- Spanish painter Francisco Jose de Goya in 1746-- German chemist Robert Bunsen, inventor of the Bunsen gas burner, in 1811-- English author Anna Sewell in 1820-- English social reformer Charles Booth in 1840-- Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh in 1853-- Irish dramatist Sean O'Casey in 1880-- Philanthropist Brooke Astor in 1902-- Singer Frankie Laine in 1913-- TV host Peter Marshall in 1926 (age 94)-- Actor Richard Dysart in 1929-- Actor John Astin in 1930 (age 90)-- Actor Warren Beatty in 1937 (age 83)-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Jerry Lucas in 1940 (age 80)-- Rock musician Graeme Edge in 1941 (age 79)-- British blues\/rock guitarist Eric Clapton in 1945 (age 75)-- Actor Robbie Coltrane in 1950 (age 70)-- Actor Paul Reiser in 1957 (age 63)-- Rapper MC Hammer, born Stanley Burrell, in 1962 (age 58)-- Singer Tracy Chapman in 1964 (age 56)-- Television commentator Piers Morgan in 1965 (age 55)-- Singer Celine Dion in 1968 (age 52)-- Actor Mark Consuelos in 1971 (age 49)-- Singer Norah Jones in 1979 (age 41)-- Country singer Justin Moore in 1984 (age 36)