Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- English poet Edmund Waller in 1606

-- Industrialist George Pullman, inventor of the railway sleeping car, in 1831

-- Telephone inventor Alexander Graham Bell in 1847

-- Charles Ponzi, convicted of fraud for a pyramid scheme that bears his name, in 1882

-- Movie star Jean Harlow in 1911

-- Actor James "Scotty" Doohan in 1920

-- Musician Arthel Lane "Doc" Watson in 1923

-- Lee Radziwill, sister of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, in 1933

-- Filmmaker George Miller in 1945 (age 76)

-- Author Ron Chernow in 1949 (age 72)

-- Actor Miranda Richardson in 1958 (age 63)

-- Radio show host Ira Glass in 1959 (age 62)

-- Football star Herschel Walker, 1982 Heisman Trophy winner, in 1962 (age 59)

-- Olympic gold medal heptathlete Jackie Joyner-Kersee in 1962 (age 59)

-- Actor Julie Bowen in 1970 (age 51)

-- Actor David Faustino in 1974 (age 47)

-- Celebrity baker Buddy Valastro in 1977 (age 44)

-- Actor Jessica Biel in 1982 (age 39)

-- Singer Camila Cabello in 1997 (age 24)

-- Actor Thomas Barbusca in 2003 (age 18)