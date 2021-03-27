Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Printmaker Nathaniel Currier of Currier and Ives in 1813

-- Schoolteacher Patty Smith Hill, who wrote the words for "Happy Birthday to You," in 1868

-- Architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe in 1886

-- Actor Gloria Swanson in 1899

-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Eisaku Sato in 1901

-- Jazz singer Sarah Vaughan in 1924

-- Race car driver Cale Yarborough in 1939 (age 82)

-- Actor Michael York in 1942 (age 79)

-- Actor Maria Schneider in 1952

-- Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy in 1955 (age 66)

-- Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino in 1963 (age 58)

-- Actor Pauley Perrette in 1969 (age 52)

-- Singer Mariah Carey in 1970 (age 51)

-- Actor Nathan Fillion in 1971 (age 50)

-- Singer Fergie, born Stacy Ann Ferguson, in 1975 (age 46)

-- Singer Jessie J, born Jessica Ellen Cornish, in 1988 (age 33)

-- Actor Brenda Song in 1988 (age 33)

-- Singer Kimbra Lee Johnson in 1990 (age 31)

-- Singer/actor Halle Bailey in 2000 (age 21)