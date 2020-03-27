Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.They include:-- Printmaker Nathaniel Currier of Currier and Ives in 1813-- Schoolteacher Patty Smith Hill, who wrote the words for "Happy Birthday to You," in 1868-- Architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe in 1886-- Actor Gloria Swanson in 1899-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Eisaku Sato in 1901-- Jazz singer Sarah Vaughan in 1924-- Race car driver Cale Yarborough in 1939 (age 81)-- Actor Michael York in 1942 (age 78)-- Actor Maria Schneider in 1952-- Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy in 1955 (age 65)-- Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino in 1963 (age 57)-- Actor Pauley Perrette in 1969 (age 51)-- Singer Mariah Carey in 1970 (age 50)-- Actor Nathan Fillion in 1971 (age 49)-- Singer Fergie, born Stacy Ann Ferguson, in 1975 (age 45)-- Singer Jessie J, born Jessica Ellen Cornish, in 1988 (age 32)-- Actor Brenda Song in 1988 (age 32)-- Singer Kimbra Lee Johnson in 1990 (age 30)-- Singer\/actor Halle Bailey in 2000 (age 20)