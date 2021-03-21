Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.They include:-- Composer Johann Sebastian Bach in 1685-- Mexican revolutionary and president Benito Juarez in 1806-- Theatrical impresario Florenz Ziegfeld in 1867-- British theatrical director Peter Brook in 1925 (age 96)-- Actor Al Freeman Jr. in 1934-- Actor Timothy Dalton in 1946 (age 75)-- Musician Eddie Money in 1949-- Actor Gary Oldman in 1958 (age 63)-- Actor Kassie DePaiva in 1961 (age 60)-- Actor Matthew Broderick in 1962 (age 59)-- Actor Rosie O'Donnell in 1962 (age 59)-- Singer Michale Graves, born Michael Emanuel, in 1975 (age 46)-- Actor Sonequa Martin-Green in 1985 (age 36)-- Actor Scott Eastwood in 1986 (age 35)-- Rapper Diggy Simmons, born Daniel Dwayne Simmons, in 1995 (age 26)-- Actor Forrest Wheeler in 2004 (age 17)