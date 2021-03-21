Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

ADVERTISEMENT

They include:

-- Composer Johann Sebastian Bach in 1685

-- Mexican revolutionary and president Benito Juarez in 1806

-- Theatrical impresario Florenz Ziegfeld in 1867

-- British theatrical director Peter Brook in 1925 (age 96)

-- Actor Al Freeman Jr. in 1934

-- Actor Timothy Dalton in 1946 (age 75)

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

-- Musician Eddie Money in 1949

-- Actor Gary Oldman in 1958 (age 63)

-- Actor Kassie DePaiva in 1961 (age 60)

-- Actor Matthew Broderick in 1962 (age 59)

-- Actor Rosie O'Donnell in 1962 (age 59)

-- Singer Michale Graves, born Michael Emanuel, in 1975 (age 46)

-- Actor Scott Eastwood in 1986 (age 35)

-- Rapper Diggy Simmons, born Daniel Dwayne Simmons, in 1995 (age 26)

-- Actor Forrest Wheeler in 2004 (age 17)