Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.They include:-- John C. Calhoun, the first U.S. vice president to resign that office, in 1782-- Grover Cleveland, 22nd and 24th president of the United States, in 1837-- Russian composer Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov in 1844-- German engineer Rudolf Diesel, inventor of the engine that bears his name, in 1858-- British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain in 1869-- Actor Edward Everett Horton in 1886-- Winemaker Ernest Gallo in 1909-- Actor Peter Graves in 1926-- Author John Updike in 1932-- Country singer Charley Pride in 1934 (age 86)-- Former South African President F.W. de Klerk in 1936 (age 84)-- Singer\/songwriter Wilson Pickett in 1941-- Actor Brad Dourif in 1950 (age 70)-- Olympic gold medal-winning skier Ingemar Stenmark in 1956 (age 64)-- Singer Irene Cara in 1959 (age 61)-- TV personality Mike Rowe in 1962 (age 58)-- Actor\/singer Vanessa Williams in 1963 (age 57)-- Olympic champion speed skater Bonnie Blair in 1964 (age 56)-- Singer\/actor Queen Latifah, born Dana Elaine Owens, in 1970 (age 50)-- Comedian\/actor Dane Cook in 1972 (age 48)-- Actor Sutton Foster in 1975 (age 45)-- Singer\/songwriter Adam Levine in 1979 (age 41)-- Actor Lily Collins in 1989 (age 31)