Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.They include:-- German engineer Gottlieb Daimler, inventor of the gasoline-burning internal combustion engine, in 1834-- Children's author\/illustrator Kate Greenaway in 1846-- Golf legend Bobby Jones in 1902-- Singer\/pianist Nat King Cole in 1919-- Ballet dancer Rudolf Nureyev in 1938-- Serial killer John Wayne Gacy in 1942-- Writer William Gibson in 1948 (age 72)-- Actor Patrick Duffy in 1949 (age 71)-- Actor Kurt Russell in 1951 (age 69)-- Actor Lesley-Anne Down in 1954 (age 66)-- Actor Gary Sinise in 1955 (age 65)-- Actor Vicki Lewis in 1960 (age 60)-- Actor Rob Lowe in 1964 (age 56)-- Singer\/songwriter Billy Corgan in 1967 (age 53)-- Fashion designer Alexander McQueen in 1969-- Soccer star Mia Hamm in 1972 (age 48)-- Musician Caroline Corr in 1973 (age 47)-- Singer Tamar Braxton in 1977 (age 43)-- Model Coco Austin in 1979 (age 41)-- Wrestler Samoa Joe, born Nuufolau Joel Seanoa, in 1979 (age 41)-- TV personality Rob Kardashian in 1987 (age 33)-- Singer Grimes, born Claire Elise Boucher, in 1988 (age 32)-- Musician Hozier, born Andrew John Hozier-Byrne, in 1990 (age 30)-- Actor John Boyega in 1992 (age 28)-- U.S. Olympic gold swimmer Katie Ledecky in 1997 (age 23)