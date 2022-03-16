Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.They include:-- James Madison, fourth president of the United States, in 1751-- German physicist Georg Ohm, a pioneer in the study of electricity, in 1789-- German doctor Josef Mengele, known as the "Angel of Death," in 1911-- Former U.S. first lady Pat Nixon in 1912-- Actor Mercedes McCambridge in 1916-- Entertainer Jerry Lewis in 1926-- Former U.S. Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan, D-N.Y., in 1927-- Filmmaker Bernardo Bertolucci in 1940-- Game-show host Chuck Woolery in 1941 (age 81)-- Singer\/songwriter Jerry Jeff Walker in 1942-- Actor Erik Estrada in 1949 (age 73)-- Actor Victor Garber in 1949 (age 73)-- Actor Kate Nelligan in 1950 (age 72)-- Actor Isabelle Huppert in 1953 (age 69)-- Musician Nancy Wilson in 1954 (age 68)-- Football Hall of Fame member Ozzie Newsome in 1956 (age 66)-- Rapper Flavor Flav, born William Drayton Jr., in 1959 (age 63)-- NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in 1959 (age 63)-- Singer\/songwriter Patty Griffin in 1964 (age 58)-- Film director Gore Verbinski in 1964 (age 58)-- Actor Lauren Graham in 1967 (age 55)-- Actor Alan Tudyk in 1971 (age 51)-- Actor\/model Brooke Burns in 1978 (age 44)-- Actor Alexandra Daddario in 1986 (age 36)-- Singer Jhene Aiko in 1988 (age 34)-- Musician Wolfgang Van Halen in 1991 (age 31)-- Actor Ajiona Alexus in 1996 (age 26)