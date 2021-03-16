Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- James Madison, fourth president of the United States, in 1751

-- German physicist Georg Ohm, a pioneer in the study of electricity, in 1789

-- German doctor Josef Mengele, known as the "Angel of Death," in 1911

-- Former U.S. first lady Pat Nixon in 1912

-- Actor Mercedes McCambridge in 1916

-- Entertainer Jerry Lewis in 1926

-- Former U.S. Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan, D-N.Y., in 1927

-- Filmmaker Bernardo Bertolucci in 1940

-- Game-show host Chuck Woolery in 1941 (age 80)

-- Singer/songwriter Jerry Jeff Walker in 1942

-- Actor Erik Estrada in 1949 (age 72)

-- Actor Victor Garber in 1949 (age 72)

-- Actor Kate Nelligan in 1950 (age 71)

-- Actor Isabelle Huppert in 1953 (age 68)

-- Musician Nancy Wilson in 1954 (age 67)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Ozzie Newsome in 1956 (age 65)

-- Rapper Flavor Flav, born William Drayton Jr., in 1959 (age 62)

-- NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in 1959 (age 62)

-- Singer/songwriter Patty Griffin in 1964 (age 57)

-- Film director Gore Verbinski in 1964 (age 57)

-- Actor Lauren Graham in 1967 (age 54)

-- Actor Alan Tudyk in 1971 (age 50)

-- Actor/model Brooke Burns in 1978 (age 43)

-- Actor Alexandra Daddario in 1986 (age 35)

-- Singer Jhene Aiko in 1988 (age 33)

-- Musician Wolfgang Van Halen in 1991 (age 30)

-- Actor Ajiona Alexus in 1996 (age 25)