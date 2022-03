Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- Andrew Jackson, seventh president of the United States, in 1767

-- German immunologist Emil von Behring in 1854

-- Actor Joe E. Ross in 1914

-- Trumpet virtuoso/bandleader Harry James in 1916

-- Apollo astronaut Alan Bean in 1932

-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in 1933

-- Actor Judd Hirsch in 1935 (age 87)

-- Televangelist Jimmy Swaggart in 1935 (age 87)

-- Musician Phil Lesh in 1940 (age 82)

-- Singer/songwriter Mike Love in 1941 (age 81)

-- Musician Sly Stone in 1943 (age 79)

-- Filmmaker David Cronenberg in 1943 (age 79)

-- Musician Ry Cooder in 1947 (age 75)

-- Musician Dee Snider in 1955 (age 67)

-- Actor Park Overall in 1957 (age 65)

-- Model Fabio Lanzoni in 1959 (age 63)

-- Singer Sananda Maitreya, born Terence Trent (Howard) D'Arby, in 1962 (age 60)

-- Singer Bret Michaels in 1963 (age 59)

-- Singer/TV personality Mark McGrath in 1968 (age 54)

-- Actor Kim Raver in 1969 (age 53)

-- Musician Mark Hoppus in 1972 (age 50)

-- Actor Eva Longoria in 1975 (age 47)

-- Singer will.i.am, born William Adams, in 1975 (age 47)

-- Actor Brian Tee, born Jae-Beom Takata, in 1977 (age 45)

-- Competitive eater Takeru Kobayashi in 1978 (age 44)

-- Actor Kellan Lutz in 1985 (age 37)

-- Actor Jai Courtney in 1986 (age 36)