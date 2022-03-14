Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.They include:-- Austrian composer Johann Strauss Sr. in 1804-- Thomas Marshall, U.S. vice president under Woodrow Wilson, in 1854-- Jonathan Luther Jones, railroad engineer who was the hero of the ballad "Casey Jones," in 1863-- Physicist Albert Einstein in 1879-- Cartoonist Hank Ketcham in 1920-- Photographer Diane Arbus in 1923-- Astronaut Frank Borman in 1928 (age 94)-- Actor Michael Caine in 1933 (age 89)-- Composer Quincy Jones in 1933 (age 89)-- Astronaut Eugene Cernan in 1934-- Golf Hall of Fame member Bob Charles in 1936 (age 86)-- Singer Michael Martin Murphey in 1945 (age 77)-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Wes Unseld in 1946-- Comedian Billy Crystal in 1948 (age 74)-- Prince Albert II of Monaco in 1958 (age 64)-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Kirby Puckett in 1960-- Actor Grace Park in 1974 (age 48)-- Actor Daniel Gillies in 1976 (age 46)-- Actor Jamie Bell in 1986 (age 36)-- NBA star Stephen Curry in 1988 (age 34)-- Actor Ansel Elgort in 1994 (age 28)-- U.S. Olympic gold gymnast Simone Biles in 1997 (age 25)-- Actor Abby Ryder Fortson in 2008 (age 14)