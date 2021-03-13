Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- Pope Innocent XII in 1615

-- English chemist Joseph Priestley, the discoverer of oxygen, in 1733

-- U.S. first lady Abigail Fillmore in 1798

-- Astronomer Percival Lowell in 1855

-- Publisher Walter Annenberg in 1908

-- L. Ron Hubbard, science fiction writer and founder of the Church of Scientology, in 1911

-- Former CIA Director William Casey in 1913

-- Cartoonist Al Jaffee in 1921 (age 100)

-- Helen "Callaghan" Candaele Saint Aubin, known as the "Ted Williams of women's baseball," in 1923

-- Singer/songwriter Neil Sedaka in 1939 (age 82)

-- Actor William H. Macy in 1950 (age 71)

-- Political commentator Charles Krauthammer in 1950

-- Actor Dana Delany in 1956 (age 65)

-- Musician Adam Clayton, U2 bass player, in 1960 (age 61)

-- Actor Adina Porter in 1971 (age 50)

-- Actor Annabeth Gish in 1971 (age 50)

-- Actor/rapper Common, born Lonnie Rashid Lynn Jr., in 1972 (age 49)

-- Metal singer David Draiman in 1973 (age 48)

-- Actor Danny Masterson in 1976 (age 45)

-- Actor Noel Fisher in 1984 (age 37)

-- Actor Emile Hirsch in 1985 (age 36)

-- Actor Harry Melling in 1989 (age 32)

-- Journalist/model Peaches Geldof in 1989

-- Actor Kaya Scodelario in 1992 (age 29)

-- Actor George MacKay in 1992 (age 29)

-- Singer Ozuna, born Juan Carlos Ozuna Rosado, in 1992 (age 29)

-- Actor Lucy Fry in 1992 (age 29)

-- U.S. Olympic gold alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin in 1995 (age 26)