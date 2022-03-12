Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.They include:-- Pioneer automaker Clement Studebaker in 1831-- New York Times publisher Adolph Ochs in 1858-- Ballet dancer Vaslav Nijinsky in 1889-- Artist Elaine de Kooning in 1918-- Novelist Jack Kerouac in 1922-- Mercury astronaut Wally Schirra in 1923-- Playwright Edward Albee in 1928-- Southwest Airlines co-founder Herb Kelleher in 1931-- Former U.N. Ambassador\/Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young in 1932 (age 90)-- Actor Barbara Feldon in 1933 (age 89)-- Hall of Fame basketball Coach Eddie Sutton in 1936-- Singer\/songwriter Al Jarreau in 1940-- Singer\/actor Liza Minnelli in 1946 (age 76)-- Sen.\/former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney in 1947 (age 75)-- Singer\/songwriter James Taylor in 1948 (age 74)-- Singer Marlon Jackson in 1957 (age 65)-- Former baseball player Darryl Strawberry in 1962 (age 60)-- Actor Aaron Eckhart in 1968 (age 54)-- Author Dave Eggers in 1970 (age 52)-- Musician Pete Doherty in 1979 (age 43)-- Actor Jaimie Alexander in 1984 (age 38)-- Singer Elly Jackson in 1988 (age 34)-- Pop singer Christina Grimmie in 1994-- Actor Malina Weissman in 2003 (age 19)