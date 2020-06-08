Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

-- Astronomer/mathematician Giovanni Domenico Cassini in 1625

-- German composer Robert Schumann in 1810

-- Former first lady Ida McKinley in 1847

-- Architect Frank Lloyd Wright in 1867

-- Science fiction publisher John W. Campbell in 1910

-- British geneticist Francis Crick, who helped determine the "double helix" structure of DNA, in 1916

-- College Football Hall of Fame member/U.S. Supreme Court Justice Byron White in 1917

-- Painter LeRoy Neiman in 1921

-- Former first lady Barbara Bush in 1925

-- Actor Jerry Stiller in 1927

-- Comedian Joan Rivers in 1933

-- Actor/singer James Darren in 1936 (age 84)

-- Astronaut Bruce McCandless IIin 1937

-- Singer Nancy Sinatra in 1940 (age 80)

-- Actor Colin Baker in 1943 (age 77)

-- Singer/songwriter Boz Scaggs in 1944 (age 76)

-- Actor Kathy Baker in 1950 (age 70)

-- Singer Bonnie Tyler in 1951 (age 69)

-- Actor Griffin Dunne in 1955 (age 65)

-- "Dilbert" cartoonist Scott Adams in 1957 (age 63)

-- Comedian Keenen Ivory Wayans in 1958 (age 62)

-- Rock musician Nick Rhodes in 1962 (age 58)

-- Actor Julianna Margulies in 1966 (age 54)

-- Gun control advocate/former Rep. Gabby Giffords in 1970 (age 50)

-- Rapper Kanye West in 1977 (age 43)

-- TV personality Maria Menounos in 1978 (age 42)

-- Actor Torrey Devitto in 1984 (age 36)