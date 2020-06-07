Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.They include:-- Pope Gregory XIII in 1502-- British fashion plate George "Beau" Brummell in 1778-- French post-Impressionist painter Paul Gauguin in 1848-- Actor Jessica Tandy in 1909-- Actor\/singer Dean Martin in 1917-- Gwendolyn Brooks, the first black woman to win the Pulitzer Prize for poetry, in 1917-- Singer Tom Jones in 1940 (age 80)-- Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 1942-- Former talk-show host Jenny Jones in 1946 (age 74)-- Turkish author Orhan Pamuk in 1952 (age 68)-- Actor Liam Neeson in 1952 (age 68)-- Singer\/songwriter Prince in 1958-- U.S. Vice President Mike Pence in 1959 (age 61)-- Guitarist Dave Navarro in 1967 (age 53)-- TV personality Michael "Bear" Grylls in 1974 (age 46)-- Basketball hall of fame member Allen Iverson in 1975 (age 45)-- Actor Bill Hader in 1978 (age 42)-- Former pro tennis player Anna Kournikova in 1981 (age 39)-- Actor Michael Cera in 1988 (age 32)-- Rapper Iggy Azalea, born Amethyst Amelia Kelly, in 1990 (age 30)-- Actor\/model Emily Ratajkowski in 1991 (age 29)-- Rapper Fetty Wap, born Willie Maxwell II, in 1991 (age 29)