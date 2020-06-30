Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- First lady Elizabeth Monroe in 1768

-- Actor Susan Hayward in 1917

-- Singer Lena Horne in 1917

-- Magician Harry Blackstone Jr. in 1934

-- Actor Nancy Dussault in 1936 (age 84)

-- Singer Florence Ballard in 1943

-- Actor David Alan Grier in 1956 (age 64)

-- Former heavyweight champion boxer Mike Tyson in 1966 (age 54)

-- Metal singer Phil Anselmo in 1968 (age 52)

-- Rapper Matisyahu, born Matthew Paul Miller, in 1979 (age 41)

-- Actor Lizzy Caplan in 1982 (age 38)

-- Country singer Cole Swindell in 1983 (age 37)

-- American Idol winner Fantasia Barrino in 1984 (age 36)

-- Swimmer Michael Phelps, winner of 23 Olympic gold medals, in 1985 (age 35)

-- WWE wrestler Alicia Fox, born Victoria Elizabeth Michelle Crawford, in 1986 (age 34)

-- Actor Elliot Fletcher in 1996 (age 24)