Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.They include:-- William Mayo, co-founder of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., in 1861-- Astronomer George Ellery Hale, founder of the Yerkes and Mount Palomar observatories, in 1868-- French writer Antoine de Saint-Exupery in 1900-- Actor\/singer Nelson Eddy in 1901-- Broadway songwriter Frank Loesser in 1910-- Actor Slim Pickens in 1919-- Filmmaker Ray Harryhausen in 1920-- "Black power" advocate Stokely Carmichael in 1941-- Singer Little Eva, born Eva Narcissus Boyd, in 1943-- Actor Gary Busey in 1944 (age 76)-- Comedian Richard Lewis in 1947 (age 74)-- Actor\/former U.S. Rep. Fred Grandy, R-Iowa, in 1948 (age 73)-- Actor Sharon Lawrence in 1961 (age 60)-- Musician\/actor Bret McKenzie in 1976 (age 45)-- Singer Nicole Scherzinger in 1978 (age 43)-- Radio\/TV personality Charlamagne Tha God, born Lenard McKelvey, in 1978 (age 43)-- Comedian Colin Jost in 1982 (age 39)-- Actor Lily Rabe in 1982 (age 39)-- Actor Camila Mendes in 1994 (age 27)