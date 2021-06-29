Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- William Mayo, co-founder of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., in 1861

-- Astronomer George Ellery Hale, founder of the Yerkes and Mount Palomar observatories, in 1868

-- French writer Antoine de Saint-Exupery in 1900

-- Actor/singer Nelson Eddy in 1901

-- Broadway songwriter Frank Loesser in 1910

-- Actor Slim Pickens in 1919

-- Filmmaker Ray Harryhausen in 1920

-- "Black power" advocate Stokely Carmichael in 1941

-- Singer Little Eva, born Eva Narcissus Boyd, in 1943

-- Actor Gary Busey in 1944 (age 76)

-- Comedian Richard Lewis in 1947 (age 74)

-- Actor/former U.S. Rep. Fred Grandy, R-Iowa, in 1948 (age 73)

-- Actor Sharon Lawrence in 1961 (age 60)

-- Musician/actor Bret McKenzie in 1976 (age 45)

-- Singer Nicole Scherzinger in 1978 (age 43)

-- Radio/TV personality Charlamagne Tha God, born Lenard McKelvey, in 1978 (age 43)

-- Comedian Colin Jost in 1982 (age 39)

-- Actor Lily Rabe in 1982 (age 39)

-- Actor Camila Mendes in 1994 (age 27)