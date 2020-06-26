Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.They include:-- Reputed baseball pioneer Abner Doubleday in 1819-- British physicist\/inventor William Thomson Kelvin in 1824-- Nobel literature laureate Pearl Buck in 1892-- German aircraft designer Willy Messerschmitt in 1898-- William Lear, developer of the Lear jet, in 1902-- Actor Peter Lorre in 1904-- Champion athlete Mildred "Babe" Didrikson Zaharias in 1911-- Musician Mick Jones in 1955 (age 65)-- Musician Chris Isaak in 1956 (age 64)-- Cyclist Greg LeMond in 1961 (age 59)-- Filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson in 1970 (age 50)-- Actor Chris O'Donnell in 1970 (age 50)-- Actor Sean Hayes in 1970 (age 50)-- Actor Nick Offerman in 1970 (age 50)-- Singer Gretchen Wilson in 1973 (age 47)-- Former New York Yankee shortstop Derek Jeter in 1974 (age 46)-- Actor Jason Schwartzman in 1980 (age 40)-- Actor Aubrey Plaza in 1984 (age 36)-- Actor King Bach in 1988 (age 32)-- Actor Jennette McCurdy in 1992 (age 28)-- Singer Ariana Grande in 1993 (age 27)-- Actor Harley Quinn Smith in 1999 (age 21)