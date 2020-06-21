Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.They include:-- Saint\/Pope Leo IX in 1002-- Rep. Joseph Hayne Rainey in 1832-- Boy Scouts of America founder Daniel Carter Beard in 1850-- Cartoonist Al Hirschfeld in 1903-- Philosopher\/author Jean-Paul Sartre in 1905-- Actor Jane Russell in 1921-- Actor Maureen Stapleton in 1925-- Singer O.C. Smith in 1932-- Actor Bernie Kopell in 1933 (age 87)-- Actor Monte Markham in 1935 (age 85)-- Actor Ron Ely in 1938 (age 82)-- Actor\/TV host Mariette Hartley in 1940 (age 80)-- Comic actor Joe Flaherty in 1941 (age 79)-- Actor Michael Gross in 1947 (age 73)-- Actor Meredith Baxter in 1947 (age 73)-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Shirin Ebadi in 1947 (age 73)-- Musician Ray Davies in 1944 (age 76)-- Writer Ian McEwan in 1948 (age 72)-- Musician Nils Lofgren in 1951 (age 69)-- Two-time Prime Minister of Pakistan Benazir Bhutto in 1953-- Actor Robert Pastorelli in 1954-- Country singer Kathy Mattea in 1959 (age 61)-- Sportscaster Kevin Harlan in 1960 (age 60)-- Indonesian President Joko Widodo in 1961 (age 59)-- Actor David Morrissey in 1964 (age 56)-- Yingluck Shinawatra, ousted in May 2014 as prime minister of Thailand, in 1967 (age 53)-- Actor Juliette Lewis in 1973 (age 47)-- Actor Chris Pratt in 1979 (age 41)-- Rock musician Brandon Flowers in 1981 (age 39)-- Britain's Prince William in 1982 (age 38)-- Actor Jussie Smollett in 1983 (age 37)-- Edward Snowden, former CIA employee who exposed government secrets, in 1983 (age 37)-- Singer Lana Del Rey in 1985 (age 35)-- Actor Natalie Alyn Lind in 1999 (age 21)