Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

-- Author-playwright Lillian Hellman in 1905

-- Actor Errol Flynn in 1909

-- Musician Chet Atkins in 1924

-- Actor/World War II hero Audie Murphy, winner of the Medal of Honor, in 1925

-- Actor Martin Landau in 1928

-- Actor Olympia Dukakis in 1931 (age 89)

-- Actor James Tolkan in 1931 (age 89)

-- Actor Danny Aiello in 1933 (age 87)

-- Actor John Mahoney in 1940

-- Football Hall of Fame member Len Dawson in 1935 (age 85)

-- Songwriter Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys in 1942 (age 78)

-- Singer Anne Murray in 1945 (age 75)

-- TV handyman Bob Vila in 1946 (age 74)

-- Concert pianist Andre Watts in 1946 (age 74)

-- Singer Lionel Richie in 1949 (age 71)

-- Former Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki in 1950 (age 70)

-- Actor John Goodman in 1952 (age 68)

-- Musician Michael Anthony in 1954 (age 66)

-- Actor Nicole Kidman in 1967 (age 53)

-- Actor Josh Lucas in 1971 (age 49)

-- Actor Tika Sumpter in 1980 (age 40)

-- Actor/singer Alisan Porter in 1981 (age 39)

-- Actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse in 1989 (age 31)