Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.They include:-- British clergyman John Wesley, the founder of Methodism, in 1703-- John Robert Gregg, inventor of the Gregg shorthand system, in 1867-- Russian-born composer Igor Stravinsky in 1882-- Dutch artist M.C. Escher in 1898-- Author John Hersey in 1914-- Director Ken Loach in 1936 (age 84)-- Egyptian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Mohamed ElBaradei in 1942 (age 78)-- Former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich in 1943 (age 77)-- Singer Barry Manilow in 1943 (age 77)-- Musician\/songwriter George S. Clinton in 1947 (age 73)-- Comedian Joe Piscopo in 1951 (age 69)-- Actor Mark Linn-Baker in 1954 (age 66)-- Actor Thomas Haden Church in 1960 (age 60)-- Actor Greg Kinnear in 1963 (age 57)-- Olympic gold medal speed skater Dan Jansen in 1965 (age 55)-- Actor Jason Patric in 1966 (age 54)-- Fashion designer Tory Burch in 1966 (age 54)-- Actor Will Forte in 1970 (age 50)-- Singer Paulina Rubio in 1971 (age 49)-- Tennis star Venus Williams in 1980 (age 40)-- Actor Jodie Whittaker in 1982 (age 38)-- Actor Arthur Darvill in 1982 (age 38)-- Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar in 1987 (age 33)-- Actor KJ Apa in 1997 (age 23)