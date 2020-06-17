Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

-- British clergyman John Wesley, the founder of Methodism, in 1703

-- John Robert Gregg, inventor of the Gregg shorthand system, in 1867

-- Russian-born composer Igor Stravinsky in 1882

-- Dutch artist M.C. Escher in 1898

-- Author John Hersey in 1914

-- Director Ken Loach in 1936 (age 84)

-- Egyptian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Mohamed ElBaradei in 1942 (age 78)

-- Former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich in 1943 (age 77)

-- Singer Barry Manilow in 1943 (age 77)

-- Musician/songwriter George S. Clinton in 1947 (age 73)

-- Comedian Joe Piscopo in 1951 (age 69)

-- Actor Mark Linn-Baker in 1954 (age 66)

-- Actor Greg Kinnear in 1963 (age 57)

-- Olympic gold medal speed skater Dan Jansen in 1965 (age 55)

-- Actor Jason Patric in 1966 (age 54)

-- Fashion designer Tory Burch in 1966 (age 54)

-- Actor Will Forte in 1970 (age 50)

-- Singer Paulina Rubio in 1971 (age 49)

-- Tennis star Venus Williams in 1980 (age 40)

-- Actor Jodie Whittaker in 1982 (age 38)

-- Actor Arthur Darvill in 1982 (age 38)

-- Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar in 1987 (age 33)

-- Actor KJ Apa in 1997 (age 23)