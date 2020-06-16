Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.They include:-- Scottish golf legend Old Tom Morris in 1821-- American Indian leader Geronimo in 1829-- British film comedian Stan Laurel in 1890-- Newspaper publisher Katharine Graham in 1917-- Author Joyce Carol Oates in 1938 (age 82)-- Country singer Billy Crash Craddock in 1939 (age 81)-- Actor Joan Van Ark in 1943 (age 77)-- Boxer Roberto Duran in 1951 (age 69)-- Singer\/songwriter Gino Vannelli in 1952 (age 68)-- Actor Laurie Metcalf in 1955 (age 65)-- Professional golfer Phil Mickelson in 1970 (age 50)-- Rapper Tupac Shakur in 1971-- Actor John Cho in 1972 (age 48)-- Actor Missy Peregrym in 1982 (age 38)-- Comedian Abby Elliott in 1987 (age 33)-- Actor Anna Cathcart in 2003 (age 17)