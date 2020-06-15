Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.They include:-- Prince Edward of England, son of Edward III and known as the "Black Prince," in 1330-- Norwegian composer Edvard Grieg in 1843-- Artist Saul Steinberg in 1914-- Pianist Erroll Garner in 1923-- New York Gov. Mario Cuomo in 1932-- Country singer Waylon Jennings in 1937-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Billy Williams in 1938 (age 82)-- Singer\/songwriter Harry Nilsson in 1941-- Indian businessman Lakshmi Mittal in 1950 (age 70)-- Actor Jim Varney in 1949-- Chinese President Xi Jinping in 1953 (age 67)-- Actor Jim Belushi in 1954 (age 66)-- Actor Julie Hagerty in 1955 (age 65)-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Wade Boggs in 1958 (age 62)-- Actor Helen Hunt in 1963 (age 57)-- Actor Courteney Cox in 1964 (age 56)-- Actor\/rapper Ice Cube born O'Shea Jackson, in 1969 (age 51)-- Actor Leah Remini in 1970 (age 50)-- Actor Neil Patrick Harris in 1973 (age 47)-- Actor Elizabeth Reaser in 1975 (age 45)-- Actor Sterling Jerins in 2004 (age 16)