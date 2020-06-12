Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.They include:-- John Augustus Roebling, designer of the Brooklyn Bridge, in 1806-- Artist Egon Schiele in 1890-- Entrepreneur David Rockefeller in 1915-- Cartoonist Dave Berg in 1920-- Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush in 1924-- Singer Vic Damone in 1928-- Anne Frank, whose diary told of hiding from the Nazis in occupied Holland, in 1929-- Actor\/singer Jim Nabors in 1930-- Author Rona Jaffe in 1931-- Jazz musician Chick Corea in 1941 (age 79)-- Sportscaster Marv Albert in 1941 (age 79)-- Actor Timothy Busfield in 1957 (age 63)-- Musician John Linnell in 1959 (age 61)-- Comedian Scott Thompson in 1959 (age 61)-- Pop singer Robyn, born Robin Miriam Carlsson, in 1979 (age 41)-- Model Adriana Lima in 1981 (age 39)-- Software developer Blake Ross in 1985 (age 35)-- Actor Dave Franco in 1985 (age 35)-- Singer Jessie Reyez in 1990 (age 30)