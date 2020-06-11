Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

-- English playwright/poet Ben Jonson in 1572

-- German composer Richard Strauss in 1864

-- Montana's Jeannette Rankin, the first woman elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, in 1880

-- Undersea explorer Jacques Cousteau in 1910

-- Hall of Fame football Coach Vince Lombardi in 1913

-- Singer/pianist Hazel Scott in 1920

-- Author William Styron in 1925

-- Actor Gene Wilder in 1933

-- Scottish auto racer Jackie Stewart in 1939 (age 81)

-- Actor Adrienne Barbeau in 1945 (age 75)

-- Drummer Frank Beard in 1949 (age 71)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Joe Montana in 1956 (age 64)

-- Actor Hugh Laurie in 1959 (age 61)

-- TV host Dr. Mahmet Oz, in 1960 (age 60)

-- Actor Peter Dinklage in 1969 (age 51)

-- Actor Joshua Jackson in 1978 (age 42)

-- Actor Shia LaBeouf in 1986 (age 34)

-- Actor Claire Holt in 1988 (age 32)