Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.They include:-- English playwright\/poet Ben Jonson in 1572-- German composer Richard Strauss in 1864-- Montana's Jeannette Rankin, the first woman elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, in 1880-- Undersea explorer Jacques Cousteau in 1910-- Hall of Fame football Coach Vince Lombardi in 1913-- Singer\/pianist Hazel Scott in 1920-- Author William Styron in 1925-- Actor Gene Wilder in 1933-- Scottish auto racer Jackie Stewart in 1939 (age 81)-- Actor Adrienne Barbeau in 1945 (age 75)-- Drummer Frank Beard in 1949 (age 71)-- Football Hall of Fame member Joe Montana in 1956 (age 64)-- Actor Hugh Laurie in 1959 (age 61)-- TV host Dr. Mahmet Oz, in 1960 (age 60)-- Actor Peter Dinklage in 1969 (age 51)-- Actor Joshua Jackson in 1978 (age 42)-- Actor Shia LaBeouf in 1986 (age 34)-- Actor Claire Holt in 1988 (age 32)