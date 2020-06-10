Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

-- French painter Gustave Courbet in 1819

-- Actor Hattie McDaniel in 1895

-- Broadway composer Frederick Loewe in 1901

-- Nobel literature laureate Saul Bellow in 1915

-- Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, in 1921 (age 99)

-- Hollywood icon Judy Garland in 1922

-- Children's author/illustrator Maurice Sendak in 1928

-- Attorney F. Lee Bailey in 1933 (age 87)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Dan Fouts in 1951 (age 69)

-- Actor Andrew Stevens in 1955 (age 65)

-- Actor Carolyn Hennesy in 1962 (age 58)

-- Model/actor Elizabeth Hurley in 1965 (age 55)

-- Former Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal in 1971 (age 49)

-- Singer Faith Evans in 1973 (age 47)

-- Screenwriter Dustin Lance Black in 1974 (age 46)

-- Choreographer/dancer Benjamin Millepied in 1977 (age 43)

-- Actor Shane West in 1978 (age 42)

-- Country singer Lee Brice in 1979 (age 41)

-- Actor Jonathan Bennett in 1981 (age 39)

-- Olympic figure skater Tara Lipinski in 1982 (age 38)

-- Swedish Princess Madeleine in 1982 (age 38)

-- Actor/artist Leelee Sobieski in 1983 (age 37)

-- Actor Tristin Mays in 1990 (age 30)

-- Model/actor Kate Upton in 1992 (age 28)

-- Sasha Obama, daughter of former President Barack Obama, in 2001 (age 19)