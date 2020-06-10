Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.They include:-- French painter Gustave Courbet in 1819-- Actor Hattie McDaniel in 1895-- Broadway composer Frederick Loewe in 1901-- Nobel literature laureate Saul Bellow in 1915-- Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, in 1921 (age 99)-- Hollywood icon Judy Garland in 1922-- Children's author\/illustrator Maurice Sendak in 1928-- Attorney F. Lee Bailey in 1933 (age 87)-- Football Hall of Fame member Dan Fouts in 1951 (age 69)-- Actor Andrew Stevens in 1955 (age 65)-- Actor Carolyn Hennesy in 1962 (age 58)-- Model\/actor Elizabeth Hurley in 1965 (age 55)-- Former Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal in 1971 (age 49)-- Singer Faith Evans in 1973 (age 47)-- Screenwriter Dustin Lance Black in 1974 (age 46)-- Choreographer\/dancer Benjamin Millepied in 1977 (age 43)-- Actor Shane West in 1978 (age 42)-- Country singer Lee Brice in 1979 (age 41)-- Actor Jonathan Bennett in 1981 (age 39)-- Olympic figure skater Tara Lipinski in 1982 (age 38)-- Swedish Princess Madeleine in 1982 (age 38)-- Actor\/artist Leelee Sobieski in 1983 (age 37)-- Actor Tristin Mays in 1990 (age 30)-- Model\/actor Kate Upton in 1992 (age 28)-- Sasha Obama, daughter of former President Barack Obama, in 2001 (age 19)