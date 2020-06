Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

-- Jacques Marquette, Jesuit priest/French explorer of the Mississippi, in 1637

-- Mormon leader Brigham Young in 1801

-- Actor Frank Morgan in 1890

-- Actor Marilyn Monroe in 1926

-- Actor Andy Griffith in 1926

-- Actor Edward Woodward in 1930

-- Singer Pat Boone in 1934 (age 86)

-- Novelist Colleen McCullough in 1937

-- Actor Morgan Freeman in 1937 (age 83)

-- Actor Cleavon Little in 1939

-- Actor Rene Auberjonois in 1940

-- Mezzo-soprano Frederica von Stade in 1945 (age 75)

-- Actor Jonathan Pryce in 1947 (age 73)

-- Musician Ronnie Wood in 1947 (age 73)

-- Actor Diana Canova in 1953 (age 67)

-- Singer Ronnie Dunn in 1953 (age 67)

-- Actor Lisa Hartman Black in 1956 (age 64)

-- Comedian/actor Mark Curry in 1961 (age 59)

-- Actor Teri Polo in 1969 (age 51)

-- Model Heidi Klum in 1973 (age 47)

-- Singer Alanis Morissette in 1974 (age 46)

-- Actor Sarah Wayne Callies in 1977 (age 43)

-- Actor Amy Schumer in 1981 (age 39)

-- Actor Tom Holland in 1996 (age 24)

-- Actor Willow Shields in 2000 (age 20)