Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.They include:-- Actor\/singer Ed Ames in 1927 (age 93)-- English artist David Hockney in 1937 (age 83)-- Actor Brian Dennehy in 1938-- Actor Richard Roundtree in 1942 (age 78)-- Writer Dean R. Koontz in 1945 (age 75)-- Rock singer Bon Scott in 1946-- Football star\/actor\/convict O.J. Simpson in 1947 (age 73)-- Former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych in 1950 (age 70)-- Actor Chris Cooper in 1951 (age 69)-- Entertainer John Tesh in 1952 (age 68)-- Actor Jimmy Smits in 1955 (age 65)-- Businessman\/reality star Kevin O'Leary in 1954 (age 66)-- Actor Tom Hanks in 1956 (age 64)-- Actor Kelly McGillis in 1957 (age 63)-- Musician Courtney Love in 1964 (age 56)-- Musician Jack White in 1975 (age 45)-- Actor Fred Savage in 1976 (age 44)-- Actor Mitchel Musso in 1991 (age 29)-- Actor Douglas Booth in 1992 (age 28)-- Actress Georgie Henley in 1995 (age 25)