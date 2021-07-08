Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.They include:-- Italian Baroque painter Artemisia Gentileschi in 1593-- Inventor Ferdinand von Zeppelin in 1838-- Musician Billy Eckstine in 1914-- Chemist John Pemberton, inventor of Coca-Cola, in 1936-- German dirigible inventor Ferdinand von Zeppelin in 1838-- Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller in 1839-- Former U.S. Vice President Nelson Rockefeller in 1908-- Actor Marty Feldman in 1934-- Actor Jeffrey Tambor in 1944 (age 77)-- Ballet dancer Cynthia Gregory in 1946 (age 75)-- Actor Kim Darby in 1947 (age 74)-- Musician\/children's singer Raffi Cavoukian in 1948 (age 73)-- Chef Wolfgang Puck in 1949 (age 72)-- Actor Anjelica Huston in 1951 (age 70)-- Writer Anna Quindlen in 1953 (age 68)-- Actor Kevin Bacon in 1958 (age 63)-- Actor Robert Knepper in 1959 (age 62)-- Country singer Toby Keith in 1961 (age 60)-- Actor Rocky Carroll in 1963 (age 58)-- Actor Michael Weatherly in 1968 (age 53)-- Actor Billy Crudup in 1968 (age 53)-- Singer Beck Hansen in 1970 (age 51)-- Actor Milo Ventimiglia in 1977 (age 44)-- Actor Lance Gross in 1981 (age 40)-- Actor Sophia Bush in 1982 (age 39)-- Actor Jake McDorman in 1986 (age 35)-- Actor Jamie Blackley in 1991 (age 30)-- Actor Maya Thurman-Hawke in 1998 (age 23)-- Actor\/singer Jaden Smith in 1998 (age 23)