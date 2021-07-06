Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- John Paul Jones, founder of the U.S. Navy, in 1747

-- Mexican painter Frida Kahlo in 1907

-- Singer LaVerne Andrews of the Andrews Sisters in 1911

-- Former U.S. first lady Nancy Reagan in 1921

-- TV entertainer/producer Merv Griffin in 1925

-- Rock 'n' roll pioneer Bill Haley in 1925

-- Actor Janet Leigh in 1927

-- Singer/actor Della Reese in 1931

-- The Dalai Lama, spiritual leader/Nobel Peace Prize laureate, in 1935 (age 86)

-- Actor Ned Beatty in 1937

-- Actor Burt Ward in 1945 (age 76)

-- Actor Sylvester Stallone in 1946 (age 75)

-- Actor Shelley Hack in 1947 (age 74)

-- Actor Geoffrey Rush in 1951 (age 70)

-- Singer Nanci Griffith in 1953 (age 68)

-- Actor Allyce Beasley in 1954 (age 67)

-- Actor Jennifer Saunders in 1958 (age 63)

-- Rapper 50 Cent, born Curtis James Jackson III, in 1975, (age 46)

-- Actor Tamara Mowry in 1978 (age 43)

-- Actor Tia Mowry in 1978 (age 43)

-- Comedian/actor Kevin Hart in 1979 (age 42)

-- Actor Eva Green in 1980 (age 41)

-- Actor Cody Fern in 1988 (age 33)