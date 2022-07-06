Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.They include:-- John Paul Jones, founder of the U.S. Navy, in 1747-- Mexican painter Frida Kahlo in 1907-- Singer LaVerne Andrews of the Andrews Sisters in 1911-- Former U.S. first lady Nancy Reagan in 1921-- TV entertainer\/producer Merv Griffin in 1925-- Rock 'n' roll pioneer Bill Haley in 1925-- Actor Janet Leigh in 1927-- Singer\/actor Della Reese in 1931-- The Dalai Lama, spiritual leader\/Nobel Peace Prize laureate, in 1935 (age 87)-- Actor Ned Beatty in 1937-- Actor Burt Ward in 1945 (age 77)-- Actor Sylvester Stallone in 1946 (age 76)-- Former U.S. President George W. Bush in 1946 (age 76)-- Actor Shelley Hack in 1947 (age 75)-- Actor Geoffrey Rush in 1951 (age 71)-- Singer Nanci Griffith in 1953 (age 69)-- Actor Allyce Beasley in 1954 (age 68)-- Actor Jennifer Saunders in 1958 (age 64)-- Rapper 50 Cent, born Curtis James Jackson III, in 1975, (age 47)-- Actor Tamara Mowry in 1978 (age 44)-- Actor Tia Mowry in 1978 (age 44)-- Comedian\/actor Kevin Hart in 1979 (age 43)-- Actor Eva Green in 1980 (age 42)-- Actor Cody Fern in 1988 (age 34)