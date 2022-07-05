Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

ADVERTISEMENT

They include:

-- Showman P.T. Barnum in 1810

-- British colonialist Cecil Rhodes, founder of Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe), in 1853

-- Dwight Davis, founder of the Davis Cup tennis tournament, in 1879

-- Hall of Fame football Coach John McKay in 1923

-- Actor Katherine Helmond in 1929

-- Artist Chuck Close in 1940

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

-- Robbie Robertson, composer/musician, in 1943 (age 79)

-- Julie Nixon Eisenhower in 1948 (age 74)

-- Rock singer Huey Lewis in 1950 (age 72)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Richard "Goose" Gossage in 1951 (age 71)

-- Astronaut Terence Henricks in 1952 (age 70)

-- Actor Edie Falco in 1963 (age 59)

-- Actor Kathryn Erbe in 1965 (age 57)

-- Rapper RZA, born Robert Fitzgerald Diggs, in 1969 (age 53)

-- Producer/screenwriter Jenji Kohan in 1969 (age 53)

-- Actor Francois Arnaud in 1985 (age 37)

-- Soccer player Megan Rapinoe in 1985 (age 37)