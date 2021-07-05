Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.They include:-- Showman P.T. Barnum in 1810-- British colonialist Cecil Rhodes, founder of Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe), in 1853-- Dwight Davis, founder of the Davis Cup tennis tournament, in 1879-- Hall of Fame football Coach John McKay in 1923-- Actor Katherine Helmond in 1929-- Artist Chuck Close in 1940 (age 81)-- Robbie Robertson, composer\/musician, in 1943 (age 78)-- Julie Nixon Eisenhower in 1948 (age 73)-- Rock singer Huey Lewis in 1950 (age 71)-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Richard "Goose" Gossage in 1951 (age 70)-- Astronaut Terence Henricks in 1952 (age 69)-- Actor Edie Falco in 1963 (age 58)-- Actor Kathryn Erbe in 1965 (age 56)-- Rapper RZA, born Robert Fitzgerald Diggs, in 1969 (age 52)-- Producer\/screenwriter Jenji Kohan in 1969 (age 52)-- Actor Francois Arnaud in 1985 (age 36)-- Soccer player Megan Rapinoe in 1985 (age 36)