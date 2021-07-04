Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.They include:-- Author Nathaniel Hawthorne in 1804-- Songwriter Stephen Foster in 1826-- Circus operator James Bailey in 1847-- Astronomer Henrietta Swan Leavitt in 1868-- Calvin Coolidge, 30th president of the United States, in 1872-- Cartoonist Rube Goldberg in 1883-- Louis B. Mayer, film mogul \/co-founder of MGM, in 1885-- Actor Gloria Stuart in 1910-- Advice columnists Ann Landers and Abigail Van Buren, twin sisters, in 1918-- Actor Eva Marie Saint in 1924 (age 97)-- Playwright Neil Simon in 1927-- Actor Gina Lollobrigida in 1927 (age 94)-- Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis in 1929-- New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner in 1930-- Singer Bill Withers in 1938-- TV reporter Geraldo Rivera in 1943 (age 78)-- Activist Ron Kovic in 1946 (age 75)-- Former Colombian President Alvaro Uribe in 1952 (age 69)-- Chef Andrew Zimmern in 1961 (age 60)-- Tennis player Pam Shriver in 1962 (age 59)-- Actor\/playwright Tracy Letts in 1965 (age 56)-- Rapper Post Malone, born Austin Richard Post, in 1995 (age 26)-- Malia Obama, daughter of former President Barack Obama, in 1998 (age 23)-- Actor Alex Hibbert in 2004 (age 17)