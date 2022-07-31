Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.They include:-- Confederate guerrilla leader William Quantrill in 1837-- Kmart founder S.S. Kresge in 1867-- Pollster Elmo Burns Roper Jr. in 1900-- Actor France Nuyen in 1939 (age 83)-- Actor Geraldine Chaplin in 1944 (age 78)-- Musician Gary Lewis in 1946 (age 76)-- Actor Richard Griffiths in 1947-- Australian tennis star Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1951 (age 71)-- Businessman\/NBA team owner Mark Cuban in 1958 (age 64)-- Actor Wesley Snipes in 1962 (age 60)-- Author J.K. Rowling in 1965 (age 57)-- Actor Dean Cain in 1966 (age 56)-- Country singer Zac Brown in 1978 (age 44)-- Actor B.J. Novak in 1979 (age 43)-- Actor Charlie Carver in 1988 (age 34)-- Actor Alexis Knapp in 1989 (age 33)-- Rapper Lil Uzi Vert, born Symere Bysil Woods, in 1994 (age 28)-- Actor Rico Rodriguez in 1998 (age 24)